Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1The Boro Bar and Grill Set to Close After 40 Years in Murfreesboro

Photo Source: The Boro Bar and Grill

The Boro Bar and Grill, a cornerstone of Murfreesboro’s music scene, will officially close its doors on Friday, July 5. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

3Former Bank of America to Be Developed off Murfreesboro Square

Building renderings from KDGi website

A new development in downtown Murfreesboro has been announced for the former Bank of America building location at 120 East Main Street. Read more

4Two Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Overdosing Near Murfreesboro

Hunter Van Caffey, Desiree Petty (Photo: RCSO)

Two people were taken into custody after running from a traffic stop and overdosing Monday evening on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies. Read more

52025 Great Tennessee Air Show Filled Honors the Past

Photo provided by Great Tennessee Air Show

It was a celebration of the 20th year of the event being coordinated by the Smyrna Airport, the 79th year of the Blue Angels, the 81st anniversary of D-Day, and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. Read more

