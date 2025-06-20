Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
The Boro Bar and Grill, a cornerstone of Murfreesboro’s music scene, will officially close its doors on Friday, July 5. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
A new development in downtown Murfreesboro has been announced for the former Bank of America building location at 120 East Main Street. Read more
Two people were taken into custody after running from a traffic stop and overdosing Monday evening on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies. Read more
It was a celebration of the 20th year of the event being coordinated by the Smyrna Airport, the 79th year of the Blue Angels, the 81st anniversary of D-Day, and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. Read more
