Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

Morgan Mitchell
This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Rutherford County Earns Prestigious AAA Bond Rating from Fitch Ratings

Rutherford County has received a coveted AAA bond rating from Fitch Ratings, marking a milestone in the County’s financial history. Read more

2Lightning Strike Damages Roof of Murfreesboro Home

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a home on Manson Crossing Drive following reports of a lightning strike. Read more

3MFRD Teaches Lifesaving Skills at Inaugural CPR Class for Residents

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

MFRD held a Citizens CPR class—its first of its kind—inviting the public to learn vital, life-saving skills. Read more

4Country Singer Conner Smith Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on 3rd Avenue North

Conner Smith performs at the Riverfront Stage on Friday, June 9 during CMA Fest 2023 in downtown Nashville..

A pedestrian, identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, was killed Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street. Read more

5Retail Theft Ring Dismantled With Arrest Of Four People

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), with assistance from the Lebanon Police Department (LPD), has dismantled a retail theft ring, arresting four people and obtaining a warrant for a fifth suspect. Read more

