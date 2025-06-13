Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Rutherford County has received a coveted AAA bond rating from Fitch Ratings, marking a milestone in the County’s financial history. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a home on Manson Crossing Drive following reports of a lightning strike. Read more
MFRD held a Citizens CPR class—its first of its kind—inviting the public to learn vital, life-saving skills. Read more
A pedestrian, identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, was killed Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), with assistance from the Lebanon Police Department (LPD), has dismantled a retail theft ring, arresting four people and obtaining a warrant for a fifth suspect. Read more
