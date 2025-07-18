Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
13

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Two Charged with Murder in I-24 Road Rage Shooting

Two suspects were charged Friday in the suspected road rage death of a Smyrna resident Saturday on Interstate 24 near Waldron Road, said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

3Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 11, 2025

Health Scores

These are the lowest food health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

4La Vergne Man Arrested in Standoff, Domestic Assault

Early Monday morning, La Vergne police responded to a disturbing domestic violence call after a woman reported that her boyfriend assaulted her by smashing a beer can into her face and breaking a car window where she and her child were sleeping. Read more

5Trailer Stolen From Victim’s House in Rutherford Co.

An unknown person pulled onto the victim’s property and unlawfully removed a 16-foot trailer June 22. Read more

