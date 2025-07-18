Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Two suspects were charged Friday in the suspected road rage death of a Smyrna resident Saturday on Interstate 24 near Waldron Road, said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County.
These are the lowest food health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores.
Early Monday morning, La Vergne police responded to a disturbing domestic violence call after a woman reported that her boyfriend assaulted her by smashing a beer can into her face and breaking a car window where she and her child were sleeping.
An unknown person pulled onto the victim's property and unlawfully removed a 16-foot trailer June 22.
