Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
33

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Eagleville Teen Mattie Pruitt Performs for a Spot in American Idol’s Top 24

Disney/Eric McCandless) MATTIE PRUIT

Local Eagleville resident Mattie Pruitt, at age 15, is the youngest on the show this season. Read more

2Mysterious Cloud Formation in Middle Tennessee Sparks Tornado Fears

Photo by Brittany Jackson

Residents of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station were startled Thursday as a dark, ominous cloud swept across the sky during severe storms. Read more

3MPD Working To Catch Car Burglars, Warns Residents Not To Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

Photo: MPD

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are actively investigating a recent increase in motor vehicle burglaries occurring throughout the city. Read more

4TDOT Includes Old Fort Parkway Widening in “Build with Us” 10-year Plan

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Monday, April 7, 2025, that its updated 10-year Plan includes widening of Old Fort Parkway (SR-96) with estimated construction in 2031 at $61.5 million. Read more

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

