Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Local Eagleville resident Mattie Pruitt, at age 15, is the youngest on the show this season. Read more
Residents of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station were startled Thursday as a dark, ominous cloud swept across the sky during severe storms. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are actively investigating a recent increase in motor vehicle burglaries occurring throughout the city. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Monday, April 7, 2025, that its updated 10-year Plan includes widening of Old Fort Parkway (SR-96) with estimated construction in 2031 at $61.5 million. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!