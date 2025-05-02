Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
RCS to Delay Bus Zone Plan, Says Strike Not Happening
Rutherford County Schools will delay implementing a parent transportation zone plan for at least one year, Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan announced this week in a message to parents. Read more
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Faulty Motor in HVAC Unit Cause of Fire at John Pittard Elementary on Monday
Multiple MFRD units responded to a report of a possible fire at John Pittard Elementary on Dejarnette Lane Monday. Read more
$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro
Woo hoo! Weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, with a few that were especially notable. Read more
Man Found Unconscious in La Vergne Pronounced Dead
A man found unconscious early Thursday morning in La Vergne has been pronounced deceased. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Old Nashville Highway and Murray Lane where an elderly male was discovered unresponsive on the ground. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!