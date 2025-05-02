Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

Rutherford County Schools will delay implementing a parent transportation zone plan for at least one year, Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan announced this week in a message to parents. Read more

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

Multiple MFRD units responded to a report of a possible fire at John Pittard Elementary on Dejarnette Lane Monday. Read more

Woo hoo! Weekend drawings at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners, with a few that were especially notable. Read more

A man found unconscious early Thursday morning in La Vergne has been pronounced deceased. Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Old Nashville Highway and Murray Lane where an elderly male was discovered unresponsive on the ground. Read more

