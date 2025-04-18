Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Bicyclist Rescued From Embankment Near River in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

On Sunday, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) units responded to a technical rescue involving a bicyclist who had veered off the greenway and down a small embankment near the river’s edge. Read more

2Man Arrested Following Attack at Walking Trail in Murfreesboro

Xavier Carter (Photo: MPD)

A man is arrested for attacking a woman out on her morning run on Monday, April 14. Read more

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

4Experience Artistry and Fun at Oaklands Mansion’s Spring Art & Craft Fair

Spring-Art-Craft-Fair
Photo from Oaklands Mansion Facebook

Join Oaklands Mansion (901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130) for their Spring Art & Craft Fair on Saturday, May 10th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. No reservations or tickets are required. Read more

5Three Plead Guilty in Multi-Million Dollar Scheme to Defraud Automobile Auction

On Monday, March 31, 2025, defendant Brian Baker, 53, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., pled guilty to all charges against him for a wire fraud and money laundering scheme to defraud an automobile auction business in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Read more

 

