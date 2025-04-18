Weekly Roundup: Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
On Sunday, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) units responded to a technical rescue involving a bicyclist who had veered off the greenway and down a small embankment near the river’s edge. Read more
A man is arrested for attacking a woman out on her morning run on Monday, April 14. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Join Oaklands Mansion (901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130) for their Spring Art & Craft Fair on Saturday, May 10th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. No reservations or tickets are required. Read more
On Monday, March 31, 2025, defendant Brian Baker, 53, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., pled guilty to all charges against him for a wire fraud and money laundering scheme to defraud an automobile auction business in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Read more
