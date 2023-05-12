Weekend Weather : Steeplechase, Rodeo Parade, and Mother’s Day Forecast

It’s going to be a bumpy weekend, and those heading to Steeplechase or the Franklin Rodeo Parade, or the Rennaissance Festival need to be watching for possible cancellations and be weather aware while you are there. Mother’s Day Brunch looks ok, any afternoon plans be aware. It will be near 90 on Mother’s Day, but cooler air is approaching and I believe if there is going to be severe weather, Sunday afternoon/evening may be our best bet.

We will update as needed For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.