Weekend Weather Rain and Storms Return 5-31-6-2-2024

Most of the weekend storms will be strong. Storms are forecast thru the middle of next week and we are eyeing Tuesday-Wednesday for a severe threat. Flooding will be the main concern this weekend.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!