Weekend Weather Forecast 3-7-9-2025 Spring Forward

The winds will finally calm down this weekend and there is a slight chance of off and on showers for part of the weekend.

Don’t forget DST is this weekend so Spring forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

The good news is to begin the week a look ahead shows a warm-up coming, and it will feel more “Spring-like”

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

