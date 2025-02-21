Weekend Weather Forecast 2-21-23-2024 Thaw is Coming

The temps are going to warm up, we are going to dry out and the first part of next week we will see temperatures approaching the mid-60s.

At least it will be dry this weekend, with the exception of the melting snow which could re-freeze Saturday morning for a bit.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 35. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

