Weekend Weather- Flurries Pass, Cool and Clear

Warm, but rainy, weather returns next week. So, get out and soak up some sun tthis weekend, just wear a coat.

Today A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of flurries after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of flurries before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.