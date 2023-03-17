Weekend Weather: Dropping Temps, Hard Freeze

It’s going to get cold… Like winter is still here cold…. there will be frost and freeze watches and warnings this weekend. Get the latest here: For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 341 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-172000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 341 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...Winter-like Temperatures This Weekend... Cold conditions will return to Middle Tennessee this weekend with temperatures from 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Frost is likely each night. A widespread hard freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, very similar to temperatures experienced Wednesday morning. Remember to protect vulnerable people, pets, pipes, and plants through this weekend.

Today Showers, mainly before noon. Temperature falling to around 45 by noon. South southwest wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 31. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43. North northwest wind around 10 mph.