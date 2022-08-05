WEEKEND WEATHER 8-5-8, 2022: Stormy, Flooding

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-060815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.