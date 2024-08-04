Weekend Weather 8-2-2024-8-4-2024 Hot and Stormy

Anyone getting rain today should savor it, because a look at the extended forecast looks dry and continued hot.
Today
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
