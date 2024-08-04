Weekend Weather 8-2-2024-8-4-2024 Hot and Stormy

Anyone getting rain today should savor it, because a look at the extended forecast looks dry and continued hot.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.