Weekend Weather 8-16-18-2024 Stormy

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

