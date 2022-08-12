WEEKEND WEATHER: 8-11-13, 2022- Finally A Nice Weekend!

We will let this forecast speak for itself! Enjoy your weekend!
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.