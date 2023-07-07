Weekend Weather 7-7-9-2023 – Mostly Stormy

A good start to the weekend will give way to slightly cooler temps and storms starting Saturday afternoon. Those on lakes and rivers should be weather aware. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday A slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.