Weekend Weather 7-26-28-2024 Storms Possible

Your summertime pop-ups are possible on Friday and Saturday, but, that all changes on Sunday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email