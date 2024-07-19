Weekend Weather 7-19-21-2024 Rains and Storms Move In

50/50 weekend ahead as storms and much needed rain move in. Between now and Wednesday 1-3 inches of rain are expected. Storms may be strong to severe from time to time. We suggest monitoring the weather if you have outdoor plans.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

