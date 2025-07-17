Weekend Weather 7-18-20-2025 Storms and More Heat

Strong Storms Possible all weekend. Some could become severe.

Flash Flooding is possible with storms

Dangerous heat indexes continue.

A look ahead shows even hotter weather arriving next week.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. South southwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email