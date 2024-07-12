Weekend Weather 7-12-14-2024 Heat Wave Returns

Dangerous heat indexes are forecast for the next several days. Expect Air quality to deteriorate over the weekend. Heat advisories are likely to be posted. Hydrate, take care of your pets and check on the elderly.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!