Weekend Weather 7-11-13-2025 Steamy and Stormy

- Unsettled weather is the main focus through at least mid-week
- Flash Flooding for those in areas prone to should be weather aware
- Isolated severe storms are possible. Gusty winds are the big concern with those storms.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
