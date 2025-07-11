Weekend Weather 7-11-13-2025 Steamy and Stormy

Unsettled weather is the main focus through at least mid-week

Flash Flooding for those in areas prone to should be weather aware

Isolated severe storms are possible. Gusty winds are the big concern with those storms.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email