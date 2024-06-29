Weekend Weather 6-29-30-2024 Heat Advisory and Storms

We have a heat advisory for Middle Tennessee beginning at noon today. This will give way to storms tomorrow, some may be strong. Next chance of rain is July 4th. Also, those with July 4th travel plans to the Gulf Coast should be monitoring Beryl, which is expected to be a hurricane by tomorrow and is tracking towards the Gulf.

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Heat Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 218 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2024 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-292000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.240629T1700Z-240630T0100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Smyrna, Carthage, Shelbyville, Hartsville, McEwen, Springfield, Lebanon, Brentwood, Woodbury, Smithville, Pulaski, La Vergne, Columbia, Ashland City, Clifton, Dover, Waynesboro, Mount Juliet, Franklin, Goodlettsville, Linden, Clarksville, Hohenwald, Lewisburg, Lafayette, Lobelville, South Carthage, Lawrenceburg, New Johnsonville, Dickson, Gordonsville, Nashville, Hendersonville, Erin, Waverly, Kingston Springs, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Tennessee Ridge, and Centerville 218 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2024 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Western and central portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

