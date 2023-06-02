Weekend Weather 6-2-4-2023 Lake Time

Summer peeks its head out this weekend! Enjoy!!!
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.