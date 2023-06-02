Weekend Weather 6-2-4-2023 Lake Time

Summer peeks its head out this weekend! Enjoy!!!

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.