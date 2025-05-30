Weekend Weather 5-30-6-1-2025

Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
A chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!