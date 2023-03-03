Weekend Weather 3-3-6-2023: Pretty Nice

After a rather bumpy day, the weekend looks quite peaceful!

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.