Weekend Weather 2-3-5, 2023: Sunny and Significant Warm-up

The weekend is shaping up nicely after a rough week weather-wise. After today,we will see a big warm-up and by next week Spring-like weather will return to the Mid-State.

Today Sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.