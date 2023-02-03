Weekend Weather 2-3-5, 2023: Sunny and Significant Warm-up

The weekend is shaping up nicely after a rough week weather-wise. After today,we will see a big warm-up and by next week Spring-like weather will return to the Mid-State.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.