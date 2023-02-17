Weekend Weather 2-17-19,2023

A look ahead finds temps warming up rapidly, we could get close to 80 by mid-week. After today your weekend is not so bad except the winds return…

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday A slight chance of flurries, mixing with sprinkles after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.