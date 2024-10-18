Weekend Weather 10-18-21-2024

There will be no significant rain chances until the end of October. so this warmer, but still dry air is with us for a bit.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
