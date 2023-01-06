Weekend Weather 1-6-9,2023 Cool, Rainy, Cloudy

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.