Weekend Weather 1-27-28, 2023 Windy and Rain Returns

Winds remain, and the rains will return this weekend. The rain chance will stick around to start our work week. but, winds will subside.

Today Sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 44. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Showers. High near 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.