DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both directions on SR 155 in Davidson County.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for concrete repairs.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly (Excluding weekends) 8 p.m – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

· Daily, (excluding weekends) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary lane shift of the WB, right lane of Bell Rd. to install new traffic signal strain poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 191 – 196.5

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. Mm 207.5 – 213

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excluding weekends), There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65/SR 254

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends), There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

· 4/7 – 4/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be right lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

· 4/11 – 4/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures EB and right lane closures WB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Westbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

· 4/7 – 4/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Eastbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line (LM 12.80)

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., The temporary lane closure of one lane at a time on I-65 NB. This closure is necessary to install construction signs and clip shoulders in preparation of milling and paving the NB travel lanes on the project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Lane Closures, milling and paving operations NB and SB directions. Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch

· 24/7, I-840 WB will be closed to do bridge repair work. WB traffic will be shifted to the EB side lane 1, all EB traffic will be running on lane 2/shoulder. Traffic will remain in one lane, for both directions for the entirety of the project.

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair.

· 24/7, There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Williamson County.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40

Bridge widening on SR-171 over I-40, MM 222.6 – 227

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB at SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures resurfacing activities.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (MM 13) to 15th Ave. (MM 17)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for guardrail, concrete and utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 155

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 2.5 – 6

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both directions on SR 155 in Davidson County.

Repair of the bridge on SR 155 at the Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend) (LM 24.86)

· Thurs. & Tues – Wed., 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly lane closures on Briley Pkwy (SR 155) NB and SB at LM 24.86 at Cockrill Bend. One lane will remain open in each direction.

· Fri. – Mon. 4/11, There will be a continuous weekend lane closure for construction for the repair of the bridge. The NB exit ramp to County Hospital Rd. will be closed while performing weekend bridge repair work.

MACON COUNTY, SR 52

Traffic Signal Installation at Ellington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Ellington Drive for Traffic Signal installation. (mm 11.3)

MAURY COUNTY, SR 99

I-65 interchange at SR 99 including bridge, grading and paving

· 4/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 99 to install a new water line. Flagging operations will allow one lane to remain open throughout the work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76 AND SR 112

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations, Lane closures will be intermittent

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. There will be flagging operations and short duration closures (5-10 min) for beam setting operations at bridge over Stones River. Gils Street will be closed at its intersection with SR 266 for utility line installations. A signed detour will be provided.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 174

Local Programs: Goodlettsville traffic flow improvements and traffic signal upgrades

· Daily, (excluding weekend) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure on eastbound SR-174 (Long Hollow Pk) before Caldwell Dr for construction of a concrete island and curb ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Local Programs: Sr-96 West Multi-Use Trail

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for paving.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on SR-106 for water line relocation

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

· Continuous, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

>>POTHOLE PATCHING / MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

*NOTE: All pothole repairs are weather contingent

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

Emergency In-Place paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities in the westbound lanes to repair damaged sections of asphalt from MM 184 – 192. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Emergency In-place paving

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in westbound lanes for paving activities and in the eastbound lanes for milling to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 31 – 42)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65

Emergency Pothole Patching

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in both directions of travel. Multiple lanes will remain open at all times. Weather dependent and if there are no TMC call outs (MM 85 – 97)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Drain Cleaning

· MM 52 – 58, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB and EB lanes. There will be alternating lane closures for drain cleaning. One lane will remain open at all times.

· MM 201.4, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

· MM 210.8 – 211, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Emergency Pothole Patching

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in the east and westbound lanes. Multiple lanes will remain open at all times. Weather dependent and if there are no TMC call outs

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.