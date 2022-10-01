Saturday, October 1, 2022
Weekend Football Weather 10-1-2,2022

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:



We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

