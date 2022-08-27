Weekend Football Forecast 8-27-28, 2022

Titans, ‘Dores, and more this weekend! Here is your local forecast and where your teams are playing as we enter the last weekend of NFL Preseason and the first weekend of college football:

LOCALLY: Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Titans -Cards it’s a dome so comfortable

Vandy at Hawaii –

Saturday Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.