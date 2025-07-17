Weekend Bridge Inspection to Close Lanes, Ramps on I-440

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane and full ramp closures on Interstate 440 in Davidson County this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, July 19, through Sunday, July 20, TDOT crews will close the following for routine bridge inspection:

Saturday, July 19:

5 a.m. – 3 p.m.: right lane closure on I-440 eastbound to I-24 westbound

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.: full closure on I-24 westbound ramp to I-440 westbound (Memphis/Exit 53)

Sunday, July 20:

5 a.m. – 3 p.m.: right lane closure on I-440 eastbound to I-24 westbound

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.: double outside lane closure on I-24 westbound under the I-440 eastbound ramp to I-24 westbound

