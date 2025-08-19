Week 1 of TSSAA High School Football Begins

Week 1 of the high school football season is now underway in Tennessee. There are over 180 games scheduled this week. There will be no games versus region opponents this week. Of these games, 20 will take place on Thursday or Saturday. Furthermore, over 70 of these games will be streamed live on the NFHS Network for those who want to stay abreast of all the action from the comfort of their homes.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and support students, schools, and communities during these games. Remember, your presence and positivity greatly contribute to creating a sportsmanlike atmosphere at local games.

Historical Notes

White House at Portland

This will be the seventh meeting between these two since 2019. The away team has won the last two matchups, each by just a single point.

Obion County at Lake County

The visiting team has come out on top the last three years. In 2024, it was Lake County who earned the road win, 30–22.

Bledsoe County at Sequatchie County

The home team has controlled this series, winning the last six meetings. The past four have all been close, each decided by 14 points or fewer.

Dyer County at Dyersburg

The home team has won each of the last four years in this rivalry. Last season, Dyer County claimed a decisive 47–16 victory.

Trousdale County at Friendship Christian

These teams meet for the first time since 2022. Between 2017 and 2022, the away team won every matchup, with four of those decided by fewer than 10 points.

Gordonsville at Coalfield

Gordonsville won 39-15 in the 2012 playoff semifinals.

Briarcrest at ECS

ECS won 22-6 in the 1999 playoff championship. ECS won 23-20 in the 2000 playoff championship. Briarcrest won 24-0 in the 2004 playoff championship.

Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy

Davidson Academy won 48-21 in the 2018 playoff semifinals, and won 33-14 in the 2020 playoff semifinals.

Northpoint Christian at USJ

Northpoint Christian won 38-7 in the 2015 playoff semifinals.

Upperman at Knoxville Webb

Knoxville Webb won 28-13 in the 1996 playoff semifinals.

Knoxville Fulton at Macon Co.

Knoxville Fulton won 26-0 in the 2003 playoff semifinals.

NFHS Network Coverage

This week, more than 450 contests are set to be broadcast by schools across the state on the NFHS Network. This includes nearly 70 varsity football games. Your subscription to the NFHS Network sends money back to the schools and helps to cover the costs of offering the service.

Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.

SOURCE: TSSAA

