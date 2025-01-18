Weather1-18-20-2025: Possible Dusting of Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Tonight A chance of rain and snow showers before 3am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

M.L.King Day Sunny, with a high near 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

