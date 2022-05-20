Enjoy today, and tomorrow day. Might want to go fly a kite as it’s going to be windy, especially on the lake.

Saturday night we watch for a chance for severe weather moving in and Sunday looks like a total wash.

For the next 24 though:

Today Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.