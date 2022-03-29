Winds will continue to increase throughout the day and night. Wednesday night a wind advisory will go into effect and a Level 3 chance of severe weather will approach Wednesday afternoon.

We will update as needed

From the NWS in Nashville:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.