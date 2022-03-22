A windy, warm afternoon is in store for Middle Tennesseans. We are watching an approaching storm system and the NWS has issued a Wind Advisory until 10:00 tonight and may be extended as gusty winds are predicted through Wednesday.

Localized flooding is possible overnight and into tomorrow. Severe Storm risk is a level 2 for most of our area.

From the NWS in Nashville:

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Low around 57. Windy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center has updated our severe weather outlook for today and tonight. The marginal risk area has expanded greatly so that it now includes the Nashville Metro Area, Clarksville, and Murfreesboro, to name a few. Also, the slight risk area now includes parts of Middle Tennessee near the Alabama state line. The primary threats are damaging straight-line winds and large hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The peak time for storm development is going to be late this afternoon and evening.

In addition to the threat of strong to severe storms, Middle Tennessee is at risk for excessive rainfall mainly tonight. Most of the mid state west of the Cumberland Plateau can expect from 1½” to 3” of rain from this afternoon through tomorrow morning. This means localized flooding is possible, especially those areas that are affected by multiple rounds of storms.

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 241 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 TNZ005>010-023>032-056>064-075-077-093>095-230300- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0004.220322T1500Z-220323T0300Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam- Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-Bedford-Coffee-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 241 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.