Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-071000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 304 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. During afternoon through evening hours, especially for locations around and west of I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Main concerns will be strong to damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and some large hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. During afternoon through evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday, especially for locations around and west of I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Main concerns will be strong to damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and some large hail.

