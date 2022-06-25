Today will be toasty, and tomorrow will be even toastier before storms move in and cool us down to begin our July 4th week. And for those planning ahead…

Our July 4th weekend looks a little iffy right now in the extended forecast. We will continue to update that as we go through the week.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.