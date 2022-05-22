This is going to be a bumpy week. As a matter of fact rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast all the way thru Thursday.

We are not expecting severe weather today, but it is not out of the realm for some of these storms to be strong. Tuesday and Wednesday we are monitoring for a better chance of severe weather and possible flooding.

From the NWS:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.