Not a cloud in the sky…Got the sun in my eyes..eventually.. The sun will come out in a bit and when it does it is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Warmer “pool-like” temperatures return tomorrow and for your Memorial Day. If you are heading to the lake on Monday, winds may get a little gusty so just be aware.

Today A slight chance of sprinkles before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.