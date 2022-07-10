WEATHER- Sunny Sunday and Windy

Some relief from the extreme heat today, and the winds will make it pretty comfortable for July.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 91. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
