Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 304 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-071000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 304 AM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. During afternoon through evening hours, especially for locations around and west of I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Main concerns will be strong to damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and some large hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. During afternoon through evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday, especially for locations around and west of I-65 Corridor, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Main concerns will be strong to damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and some large hail.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.