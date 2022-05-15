We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 250 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-160800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 250 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible late this afternoon through the evening hours. Gusty winds of up to 60 mph, hail and brief heavy rains will be possible, especially for areas along and west of I-65. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.