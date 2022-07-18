WEATHER- Storms Today and Heat Returns Tomorrow

Monday, July 18, 2022
Storms will bring cooler weather today. But, Tuesday will see the heat return and stick around for the next few days.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. High near 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

