WEATHER- Storms Likely Thru Monday

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 318 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-181000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 318 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to perhaps some severe thunderstorms will be possible across locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor this afternoon through early evening hours tonight. Main concerns will be strong to damaging winds but large hail can not be totally ruled out. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Heat index values are expected to range 100 to 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region next Tuesday through Saturday afternoons.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.