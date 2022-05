After a warm week and a bumpy weekend, Some nice weather for the next couple of days before an unsettled pattern kicks in mid-week.

Today- Plentiful sunshine. High 79F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight- Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunshine. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.

